Beijing dismissed as "ridiculous" a Harvard Medical School study of hospital traffic and search engine data that suggested the coronavirus may already have been spreading in China last August.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 7.16 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 407,316 have died, a Reuters tally as of 1440 GMT showed on Tuesday.

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* For Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments. EUROPE

* Residents of Moscow began to resume their normal routines on Tuesday as a lockdown designed to curb the spread of the virus was lifted after more than two months, even though the Russian capital is reporting more than 1,000 cases daily. * Wearing masks in public will remain mandatory in Spain after the country's state of emergency ends on June 21 until a cure or vaccine for the coronavirus is found.

* Poland has released its latest version of a smartphone application to help to track coronavirus outbreaks, which has been adapted to address concerns about privacy. * Poland's state fund said big companies could from Tuesday apply for financial aid to help them cope with the coronavirus crisis, after the European Union approved a 25 billion zloty ($6.4 billion) package of support.

* Romania's state of alert in place since May 15 to fight the virus must be extended by another 30 days until the middle of July. * The Paris prosecutor's office has opened a preliminary inquiry into the authorities' response to the epidemic, to determine whether any criminal offences might have been committed.

AMERICAS * Spared the worst of COVID-19, the largest for-profit hospital chains in the United States are pursuing a speedy recovery backed by billions of dollars in federal aid, while other hospitals say they have been harder hit and left wanting.

* Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug, remdesivir, prevented lung disease in macaque monkeys infected with the coronavirus, a study published in medical journal Nature showed. * Mexico has not yet reached its peak number of daily new cases of coronavirus infection, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.

* Brazil's top court waded into the controversy surrounding official reporting of coronavirus death and infection figures, as a Supreme Court justice ruled the Health Ministry must revert to releasing the full set of data it had previously made available. * Panama has isolated nearly 200 migrants in a jungle camp to contain the virus outbreak among a much larger group of Africans, Cubans and Haitians stranded by the pandemic in the remote Darien region.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Delhi's infections of coronavirus will climb to more than half a million by the end of July and it does not have the hospital capacity to handle such an outbreak, the city state's deputy chief minister said.

* Israel's internal security service Shin Bet has halted its cell-phone tracking of coronavirus carriers, an official said. * South Korea's Daewoong Pharmaceutical said its anti-parasitic drug niclosamide had eliminated the novel coronavirus from animals' lungs during testing.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The number of cases has surged in Libya this month, with health authorities blaming the biggest outbreak in a southern city on the repatriation of nationals stranded abroad.

* Dubai's non-oil private sector economy contracted in May although less than in previous months, as some restrictions to contain the new coronavirus were eased, a survey showed. * Qatar will start lifting restrictions under a four-phase plan starting on June 15, when some mosques can reopen and flights can depart.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Stock market rallies stalled on Tuesday and high-flying currencies, such as the euro and Australian dollar, lost altitude, as a weeks-long risk rally hit turbulence.

* German exports and imports slumped in April, posting their biggest declines since 1990, data showed. * Turkey's industrial production is expected to have contracted 17% annually in April due to a severe economic downturn brought on by measures to stem the spread of the virus.

* S&P Global Ratings on Tuesday lowered its outlook on Japan's sovereign debt rating to stable from positive, citing increased uncertainty over the country's fiscal health as it boosts spending to overcome the effects of the pandemic. (Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Devika Syamnath, Uttaresh.V and Linda Pasquini; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Arun Koyyur and Barbara Lewis)