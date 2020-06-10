Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds of Venezuelans camp in northern Bogota, await return home

Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants are camping in an array of tents along a major Bogota highway as they wait to make their way back home, even as tightening border restrictions strand returnees fleeing Colombia's ongoing coronavirus lockdown.Colombia's migration agency says Venezuela has curbed daily entries by 80%, slowing the journeys of tens of thousands of migrants.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 00:42 IST
Hundreds of Venezuelans camp in northern Bogota, await return home

Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants are camping in an array of tents along a major Bogota highway as they wait to make their way back home, even as tightening border restrictions strand returnees fleeing Colombia's ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

Colombia's migration agency says Venezuela has curbed daily entries by 80%, slowing the journeys of tens of thousands of migrants. Migrants are heading home because quarantine measures have largely destroyed their means of making a living. More than 71,000 have so far returned.

Although their own country faces social and economic upheaval, returning Venezuelans said their lives will be better back home. "Although the situation is worse there, we will have somewhere to live. We won't sleep like this," said Hilda Herrera, 63, gesturing to the tent where her family of five sleeps.

"We'll go back with what we have to where we should never have left," she said. The camp, located on a grassy island and bordered by heavy traffic, has no amenities. Though at least one nearby supermarket allows migrants to use its toilets, they have to bathe in a ditch.

Some have camped for as long as two weeks as they await buses to the border. City authorities say they have offered accommodation at shelters, more than 500 coronavirus tests and provided face masks and disinfectant.

Venezuela has restricted crossings to just three days a week, with around 400 migrants allowed back daily, Colombia's migration agency said. Venezuelan authorities did not respond to a request for comment.

Maria Rivero, 39, is traveling with her three-year-old granddaughter. She arrived in Colombia just two months ago to visit family and has been unable to return. Rivero said she longs to see her husband and her father.

"It's so hard to be away and be without family," she said, sobbing.

TRENDING

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Centrapay and Coca-Cola Amatil partner to give bitcoin payment option

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

UN chief calls for global fight against racism

The United Nations secretary-general is urging a global fight against racism and discrimination following the murderous act of police brutality against George Floyd that has led to widespread protests in the United States and cities around ...

Palestinian PM says not informed of new UAE aid flight via Israel

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Tuesday he was unaware that a plane from the United Arab Emirates was to fly to Israel carrying medical aid for the Palestinians. His remarks, after the flight was announced by Abu Dhabis...

UK coronavirus toll crosses 50,000-mark

Britains statistics agency says the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the U.K. has risen to 50,107. The updated figures from the Office for National Statistics are up to the week ending May 29 and are collated from death certificates,...

UN warns against "global food emergency"

The U.N. secretary-general is calling for immediate action to avoid a global food emergency, saying more than 820 million people are hungry, about 144 million children under the age of 5 have stunted growth, and the COVID-19 pandemic is mak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020