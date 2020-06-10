Peru's coronavirus cases rise above 200,000

Peru's coronavirus cases rise above 200,000Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 10-06-2020 02:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 02:15 IST
Peru's Health Ministry on Tuesday said confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have risen above 200,000, with 5,738 deaths.
A spokesman for the ministry said a total of 203,736 cases were now confirmed. The country registered its first case on March 6 and has seen a surge amid a rigorous testing regime, but also high levels of poverty and informal labor complicating self-isolation efforts. The number of infections in the country is the second highest in Latin America, after Brazil, and eighth globally.
