Emirates to lay off more pilots, cabin crew on Wednesday, sources say

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-06-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 10:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Emirates, one of the world's biggest long-haul airlines, will lay off more pilots and cabin crew on Wednesday, sources said, in what would be the second day of redundancies. An Emirates spokeswoman declined to comment beyond the airline's statement on Tuesday that some employees had been laid off. No further details were provided.

