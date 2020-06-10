Left Menu
Development News Edition

Take over few Delhi hospitals, use them exclusively for treating COVID-19 patients, suggests PIL in HC

A doctor has moved a PIL in the High court seeking quashing of Delhi government's order for reserving 20 percent beds in private hospitals and nursing homes in the national capital having a bed capacity of 50 or more for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 14:10 IST
Take over few Delhi hospitals, use them exclusively for treating COVID-19 patients, suggests PIL in HC
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

By Sushil Batra A doctor has moved a PIL in the High court seeking quashing of Delhi government's order for reserving 20 percent beds in private hospitals and nursing homes in the national capital having a bed capacity of 50 or more for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The public interest litigation filed by Dr Kaushal Kant Mishra, an orthopaedic surgeon, said that the order is arbitrary and in violation of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution as it will lead to the hospitals becoming further spreaders of infection. Dr Mishra approached the Delhi High Court through advocate Pooja Dhar stating most of the 117 hospitals/nursing homes are designed as a single building and not in separate blocks, where COVID-19 patients cannot be effectively segregated from other patients.

It also suggested alternative measures that can be taken to enable effective treatment of coronavirus patients. It said that another option would be to take over a few hospitals in each district fully and use them exclusively for treating COVID-19 patients. The PIL said that each hospital can also dedicate one ambulance with emergency care in case any COVID patient needing hospitalisation arrives. This ambulance can be used to transport the patient to the COVID hospital in the district.

The plea, which is likely to come up for hearing on Friday, also said that the hospitals are mostly not designed in terms of airconditioning, other supplies like pharma, engineering services, oxygen supply, etc to achieve segregation. It said that the order overlooks the lack of segregation and violates the instructions issued by the Central government through its letter dated March 28, 2020, which stressed the importance of proper segregation to avoid hospitals becoming centres for COVID-19 spread.

"Challenges start from common entry and exit point, common lobby, common lifts, common washrooms, etc, which are used by all patients whether COVID-19 or not. This definitely increases the risks of infection, despite the facility taking all possible care of reducing intermingling," the plea said. "Many of the hospitals are providing super specialised treatment in different fields where patients are anyway vulnerable and have low immunity... Further, there are patients, who require dialysis and have low immunity and are at severe risk if COVID and non-COVID patients are treated in the same hospitals," the plea said.

"A more effective solution would be to create new centres dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 patients, such as hotels, banquet halls, stadiums, etc which will result in the treatment of COVID-19 patients in a segregated environment and avoid the risk of infection to non-COVID patients," it added. It said that states like Kerala have already taken over huge convention centres for the treatment of COVID patients and Mumbai has taken over stadium and planetarium to set up 1,000 bed ICU at Bandra Kural Complex. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese pound slides further despite new pricing system

Lebanons battered pound currency has slid to fresh lows against the U.S. dollar despite a new pricing system Beirut hopes can rein in soaring food prices as it negotiates a deal with the International Monetary Fund to climb out of crisis. T...

S.Korea acts to stop defectors sending aid, messages to North Korea

A day after North Korea suspended communication hotlines with South Korea over defectors who send propaganda and contraband into the North, South Korea said it would take legal action against two organisations that conduct such operations.N...

Centre undertakes skill mapping to help workers get work opportunities closer to homes

The central government is undertaking a comprehensive skill mapping exercise of labourers in conjunction with states as part of efforts to provide them work opportunities closer to their homes, officials said.&#160; The Ministry of Skill D...

Sterling rises as dollar falls, headwinds persist

Sterling rose against the weaker dollar and stayed flat versus the euro on Wednesday as Brexit uncertainty, the prospect of negative interest rates and Britains large coronavirus death toll still weighed on the currency.A gauge of sterling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020