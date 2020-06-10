Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-A Peruvian driver delivers ashes of the dead as coronavirus toll mounts

Héctor Orellanqui, 65, wearing a white overcoat and mask, has a painful duty to carry out: delivering the ashes of those who have died from COVID-19 to families who can in most cases no longer carry out traditional funerals for their loved ones.In the last few months, Orellanqui has delivered around 200 marble urns with cremated remains as cases from the novel coronavirus have climbed in Peru to above 200,000, the eighth highest in the world.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 10-06-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 16:30 IST
FEATURE-A Peruvian driver delivers ashes of the dead as coronavirus toll mounts
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Héctor Orellanqui, 65, wearing a white overcoat and mask, has a painful duty to carry out: delivering the ashes of those who have died from COVID-19 to families who can in most cases no longer carry out traditional funerals for their loved ones.

In the last few months, Orellanqui has delivered around 200 marble urns with cremated remains as cases from the novel coronavirus have climbed in Peru to above 200,000, the eighth highest in the world. The death toll stands at over 5,700. The Piedrangel crematorium where Orellanqui works have cremated at least 3,500 people who have died from COVID-19 or were suspected of having contracted the virus since mid-March. Before the crisis, it carried out around 250-300 each month.

Each time is hard to take. "I feel a pain inside, but I can't break down while I'm giving the urns to the families. I have to give them support," Orellanqui, a grey-haired man with two children, told Reuters.

When Orellanqui is in private, then his emotions can flood out. "When I return home, I feel lonely and there are times when tears come to my eyes," he said. Peru, a mountainous Andean country of 33 million people, has been hit hard by the pandemic despite an early lockdown. It is only second to Brazil in Latin American in terms of cases.

TERRIFIED OF THE DEAD Before March 19 when the first fatality from COVID-19 was registered in Peru, the Piedrangel crematorium had 35 workers. Now there are 120 who work in three shifts, 24 hours a day, to meet the demand that continues to rise.

The firm not only cremates those killed by the virus but has also been hired by the state to collect bodies from homes, hospitals or even the street. Orellanqui, a driver for the crematorium for five years, collected bodies at the start of the pandemic, but due to his age was shifted to a job seen as less at risk of contagion.

Many of the additional workers are Venezuela migrants. "I'm terrified of the dead. In Venezuela my job was as a mechanic, mostly fixing things," said Alexander Carvallo, a Venezuelan living in Lima, who said he needed money to send to his family back home.

The crematorium charges about 3,100 soles ($905) for collecting, cremation, and delivering ashes. A body collector can earn over 4,000 soles a month, well above the minimum salary level. "We are collecting an average of 70 to 80 dead people a day," said Miguel Gonzáles, administrator of Piedrangel. "Some days we have told the hospital we can no longer collect because we have no more capacity," he said by phone.

The bodies are burned at the crematorium in Lima's Chorrillos district at temperatures above 1,000 Celsius. With each body, around 1.2 kilos (2.6 pounds) of ashes is collected. "The corpses we cannot incinerate due to lack of time, we list it, with their names, and we have it in a refrigerator waiting for cremation, waiting for their turn," said Gonzáles.

Gonzáles said the job comes with risks, and every 10 days all workers go through a test for the virus. The pandemic has also changed the whole way deaths are handled, with the delivery at home of the ashes meaning funeral ceremonies have practically disappeared and relatives can no longer mourn their loved ones with a procession through the neighborhood streets or at the cemetery.

"The culture of burial was to watch over the dead, it was the send-off to a new destination," said Gonzáles. "Not now, the funeral culture has totally changed."

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

'Overwhelmed, full of gratitude': Yuvraj Singh to fans as #MissYouYuvi trends on Twitter

As Yuvraj Singh completed one year of his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday, the former all-rounder wrote a heartfelt message for his fans, saying that he is overwhelmed and full of gratitude for all the love and support the...

Install LED boards at major health facilities to display bed availability: Delhi LG to chief secy

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed Chief Secretary Vijay Dev to ensure installation of LED boards at all major health facilities to display bed availability, charges and details of persons to be contacted for admission. In ...

Can't expect normal free market principles in crisis situation: CCI chief on capping of airfares

Amid the civil aviation ministry temporarily capping airfares, Competition Commission Chairperson Ashok Kumar Gupta has said it would be inappropriate to expect and apply normal principles of free market during the crisis situation due to C...

29 per cent rise in Asiatic lion population in Gir: officials

The number of Asiatic lions in the Gir forest region has increased by 29 per cent to 674, the Gujarat forest department said on Wednesday. The department carried out a population estimation exercise on the night of June 5 and 6 when there w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020