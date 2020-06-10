Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Airlines heading for $84 bln loss this year -IATA

With most of the world's airliners currently parked, IATA said revenue would likely fall to $419 billion from $838 billion last year."Every day of this year will add $230 million to industry losses," IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:37 IST
UPDATE 2-Airlines heading for $84 bln loss this year -IATA

Airlines are set to lose $84 billion as the coronavirus pandemic reduces revenue by half to mark the worst year in the sector's history, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecast on Tuesday. With most of the world's airliners currently parked, IATA said revenue would likely fall to $419 billion from $838 billion last year.

"Every day of this year will add $230 million to industry losses," IATA Director General Alexandre de Juniac said. The average loss amounts to almost $38 per passenger flown.

In 2021, IATA forecast losses at $15.8 billion to take the two-year total to about $100 billion as traffic struggles to recover and airlines slash fares to win business. "Airlines will still be financially fragile in 2021," De Juniac said, predicting "even more intense" competition.

"That will translate into strong incentives for travellers to take to the skies again," he added. IATA forecast a rise in 2021 revenue to $598 billion. Airlines are counting the cost of weeks of lost business, a debt pile swollen by bailouts and a diminished demand outlook.

Passenger numbers are seen falling to 2.25 billion this year before rising to 3.38 billion in 2021, still more than 25% below 2019 levels. Yields, a proxy for fares, are seen falling 18% this year, contributing to a $241 billion decline in passenger revenue.

Cargo, a relatively small share of the overall business, brought some relief as mass plane groundings drove price increases expected to top 30%, IATA said, helping revenue to a near-record $111 billion. Even in markets where COVID-19 infection rates have fallen sharply, airlines still face a patchwork of travel restrictions and wary consumers.

A 14-day quarantine for arriving passengers introduced by Britain this week has prompted an angry response and legal threats from the travel industry amid reports that it may be loosened in favour of "air corridors" to some destinations.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

HBO Max pulls 'Gone with the Wind' over racist portrayals

HBO Max has removed war epic film Gone with the Wind from its recently launched streaming service over its depiction of slavery, parent WarnerMedia said on Wednesday, joining other media companies that have pulled controversial TV shows as ...

'Distressed' Patnaik urges health workers to follow COVID protocol

Distressed at the news that several doctors and nurses have got infected with coronavirus, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said breach of safety protocol could be the reason for this, and appealed to everyone engaged in CO...

Should we remove statues of Congo's coloniser king, Belgian councillor asks

A Brussels councillor has urged a debate on what to do with statues of Belgian King Leopold II, the brutal coloniser of what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo, which have been defaced by anti-racism protesters. Statues of the monarch,...

BoE's Bailey sees some signs of recovery from lockdown

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he could see some early signs of an economic recovery in Britain as the governments coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted, but warned there was still likely to be long-term damage. If there...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020