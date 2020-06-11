41 new cases, 2 deaths reported in Indore

A total of 41 more people were tested positive for COVID-19 while two deaths were reported due to the virus in Indore on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 3,922 in the city, Chief Medical and Health Officer said. According to the data, the death toll has increased to 163.

"41 more people have tested positive for Coronavirus in Indore district on June 10, taking the total number of positive cases to 3922. The death toll increased to 163 after two deaths were reported on June 10," Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore said. A total of 27 people have been discharged after treatment on Wednesday, taking the total number of discharged patients to 2618, said Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore.

India on Wednesday reported a spike of 9,985 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 count to 2,76,583, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)