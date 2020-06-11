Left Menu
Resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital decide to tender mass resignation over salary issue

Resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital have decided to tender mass resignation as it is not right time to go on strike, said Dr Sunil Kumar, president of Resident Doctors' Association of Kasturba Hospital on Wednesday

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 06:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 06:28 IST
Dr Sunil Kumar, president of Resident Doctors' Association of Kasturba Hospital. Image Credit: ANI

Resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital have decided to tender mass resignation as it is not right time to go on strike, said Dr Sunil Kumar, president of Resident Doctors' Association of Kasturba Hospital on Wednesday Kumar has alleged that the resident doctors have not received their salaries for the last 3 months.

"All resident doctors of the hospital have not received their salaries for last 3 months (March,April and May). As this is not the right time to go on a strike, so we have decided to tender mass resignations. We have not stopped giving our services. If the hospital is not able to give us salaries, then we would like to give our services in other hospitals," Kumar said in video message. "People are hailing us as 'corona warriors', clapping for us. It is a good thing that people respect us. But I want to ask is this way to respect us ? We want our salaries. I want people should know that about that in Delhi doctors are not getting salaries," he added.

Meanwhile, members of Resident Doctors' Association of Kasturba Hospital including president Kumar have written a letter to Additional MS of Hospital stating that if the doctors will not be paid by June 16, they will tender mass resignation. "All the resident are working in this pandemic situation contnuously putting theirs and their families lives' in danger. Over that we are not being paid salaries making us unable to pay our house rent, huge travel expenses and to buy essential commodities," the letter reads.

"We can not work without money. Being the frontline workers we should be paid our pending salaries as soon as possible and should be ensured a regular salary payout.We are afraid that if we won't pe paid by 16 june, we will have to move for mass resignation," the letter further reads. Association in the letter further wrote that "We hope concerned authorities will take immediate action and take our notice on priority to resolve our issue within time," (ANI)

