2 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland; count rises to 130
Both the new patients had recently returned to the state from other parts of the country and were placed under institutional quarantine in Kohima, they said."Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported out of 293 samples tested, both cases are from Kohima Quarantine Centre," state Minister for Health and Family Welfare, S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.PTI | Kohima | Updated: 11-06-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 15:33 IST
Both the new patients had recently returned to the state from other parts of the country and were placed under institutional quarantine in Kohima, they said.
"Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported out of 293 samples tested, both cases are from Kohima Quarantine Centre," state Minister for Health and Family Welfare, S Pangnyu Phom tweeted. Of the 130 cases, 108 are active while 22 persons have recovered, he said.
The highest number of cases has been reported in Dimapur district (100), followed by Kohima (24), Tuensang (5) and Peren (1)..
