Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adequate PPE effective in preventing COVID-19 infection in doctors, nurses: Study

Appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, gloves, goggles, and face shields, is effective in preventing COVID-19 infection in frontline healthcare professionals who work in highly exposed environments, according to a study.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 11-06-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 15:49 IST
Adequate PPE effective in preventing COVID-19 infection in doctors, nurses: Study
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), including masks, gloves, goggles, and face shields, is effective in preventing COVID-19 infection in frontline healthcare professionals who work in highly exposed environments, according to a study. The research, published in The BMJ on Wednesday, found that despite being at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, healthcare professionals who were appropriately protected did not contract infection or develop protective immunity against the virus.

The researchers, including those from Sun Yat-sen University in China, acknowledge that the healthcare professionals were working away from home, so had limited social interactions after work, which probably contributed to the absence of infection. They said healthcare systems "must give priority to the procurement and distribution of personal protective equipment, and provide adequate training to healthcare professionals in its use." The team, including researchers from the University of Birmingham, UK, set out to examine the protective effects of appropriate PPE for frontline healthcare professionals who provided care for patients with COVID-19.

Their findings are based on 420 healthcare professionals -- 116 doctors and 304 nurses -- with an average age of 36 years, who were deployed to Wuhan for 6-8 weeks from 24 January to April 7, 2020 to care for patients with COVID-19. Participants worked 4-6 hour shifts for an average of 5.4 days a week, and an average of 16.2 hours each week in intensive care units.

All participants were provided with appropriate PPE, including protective suits, masks, gloves, goggles, face shields, and gowns. They also received training in the correct use of PPE and in reducing their exposure to infection when caring for patients, the researchers said.

During the deployment period in Wuhan, none of the study participants reported COVID-19 related symptoms, they said. When the participants returned home, they all tested negative for COVID-19 infection or its antibodies, according to the researchers.

They point out that this study does not address the question of what the minimal level of PPE should be to effectively prevent infection among healthcare professionals, adding the findings only apply to frontline clinical staff. The researchers acknowledge that these healthcare professionals were working away from home, which probably contributed to the absence of infection.

"However, this limitation does not affect our conclusion that appropriate PPE is effective in preventing infection in healthcare professionals who work in highly exposed environments," the researchers said..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

TMC launches first digital campaign to engage one lakh youth at grassroots level

By Joymala Bagchi Trinamool Congress TMC launched its first official digital campaign Banglar Jubo Shakti on Thursday, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.The campaign launched by TMCs youth wing will focus on engaging one lakh youth betwee...

VW board apologises after publication of racist advert

Volkswagens management board on Thursday apologised for the companys publication on its Instagram page of a racist advert and said the clip was published because of a lack of cultural sensitivity rather than because of racist intentions.We ...

Adityanath asks for special emphasis on health services in 10 districts of UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to give special emphasis to health services in 10 districts of the state and said steps should be taken on priority to improve these facilities, if needed. In a mee...

Navy ship brings back 233 stranded Indians from Iran

Under the Indian Navys Samudra Setu operation, naval ship INS Shardul on Thursday brought back 233 Indians to Gujarat from Iran, where they were stranded due to travel restrictions in view of the coronavirus -induced lockdown. The ship set ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020