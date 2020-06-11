Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canary Islands aim to allow German tourists in with COVID-19 tests

The Canary Islands are planning to welcome thousands of German tourists later this month before Spain's borders officially reopen, but want the visitors to be tested for the coronavirus, a source in the archipelago's government said.The plan, which still needs a green light from the central government in Madrid, follows an initiative by the Balearic Islands, which will start welcoming German tourists on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 17:18 IST
Canary Islands aim to allow German tourists in with COVID-19 tests

The Canary Islands are planning to welcome thousands of German tourists later this month before Spain's borders officially reopen, but want the visitors to be tested for the coronavirus, a source in the archipelago's government said.

The plan, which still needs a green light from the central government in Madrid, follows an initiative by the Balearic Islands, which will start welcoming German tourists on Monday. The main difference is that the Balearics will not ask for a test, while the Canaries will.

"It's the most reliable system for minimizing risk," the regional government source told Reuters, and the plan was to welcome up to 9,300 German tourists in the second half of June. The source said it had not yet been decided if testing would be done before people travel or on arrival.

Severely affected by the pandemic, Spain now seems to have it under control. It plans to start reopening its borders to foreign visitors on July 1, with exceptions for some islands. The Canary and Balearic Islands are among the Spanish regions least affected by the virus, with around 2,000 confirmed cases each.

Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto said last week that the government was working on a contact-tracing app to be used in both archipelagos and which could be rolled out across the country. The nearly 11,000 German tourists allowed to visit the Balearic Islands from Monday will have to provide health information and contact details and will face temperature checks on arrival, but will not undergo quarantine or testing.

A Spanish government source told Reuters on Tuesday that there were no talks on a travel corridor with Britain, where the pandemic is substantially worse than in Germany.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

ITC refund to be allowed for certain supplies even if purchase invoice not uploaded: CBIC

Refund of accumulated tax credit related to imports and inward supplies liable to reverse charge will be cleared by field offices even if the same is not reflected in purchase return Form GSTR-2A, the CBIC has said. Issuing a clarification,...

Odisha govt relaxes night curfew ahead of Raja festival

The night curfew imposed by the Odisha government will be relaxed for a few hours on Friday to let people go shopping for the upcoming three-day Raja festival, an official said here on Thursday. The Raja festival, which will begin on Sunday...

Wipro Ventures invests in CloudKnox Security

IT major Wipro on Thursday said its investment arm has invested in cybersecurity firm CloudKnox Security. The investment has been made by Wipro Ventures but the amount invested has not been disclosed.Besides, Wipro has tied up with CloudKno...

Calcutta HC reopens doors after over two months

The Calcutta High Court reopened its doors for the physical hearing of cases on Thursday after a gap of over two and a half months since normal functioning was stopped owing to the COVID-19 crisis. A few cases were heard before the division...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020