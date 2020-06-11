Left Menu
Development News Edition

England's coronavirus test and trace system identifies nearly 32,000 in first week

England's test and trace system identified 31,794 people who had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 in its first week of operation, the government said on Thursday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:16 IST
England's coronavirus test and trace system identifies nearly 32,000 in first week

England's test and trace system identified 31,794 people who had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19 in its first week of operation, the government said on Thursday. Some 85% of them were reached by the government's new army of contact tracers and told to self-isolate for two weeks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government, facing heavy criticism for its handling of the pandemic, has touted the scheme as the way to ease lockdown measures while keeping the coronavirus spread in check. Other countries in the United Kingdom have similar programmes to the one in England. Programme leader Dido Harding said the service was already working at scale and would step up over the summer.

"Is it completely perfect? No, of course, it isn't," she said. "But I think it is fit for purpose as we stand today." The programme handled 8,117 people who tested positive for coronavirus between May 28 and June 3, of whom 5,407 were asked to provide details of recent contacts, the government said.

The contacts, who typically would have been within 2 metres of the person who tested positive and for more than 15 minutes, were traced by local health protection teams, newly recruited staff and online. Harding said more than three quarters of contacts were reached and agreed to self-isolate within 24 hours of being identified.

"We are not at the gold standard yet that we want to be of isolating all contacts within 48 hours of someone requesting a test, but you can absolutely see the path of how we get there," she said. A smartphone tracking app will be added in the coming weeks, although the government has not specified when.

Britain is one of the countries worst hit by the coronavirus. By Tuesday the death toll neared 52,000, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles on fears of new virus wave, Fed's cautious outlook

U.S. stocks slumped on Thursday with the SP 500 and the Dow set for their steepest percentage declines since April 1, as investors fretted over a new wave of coronavirus infections and a gloomy economic forecast from the Federal Reserve. Th...

Don't consider giving asylum to Mallya, India tells UK

India has requested the United Kingdom not to consider giving asylum to fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told the media at a virtual briefing here that India has been in touch...

Kremlin foes say handouts aim to lure voters to extend Putin's rule

Moscow said on Thursday it would hand out shopping vouchers to people who take part in a vote on reforms that could let Vladimir Putin extend his rule, an offer critics denounced as a crude tactic to boost turnout. Russians are set to vote ...

Indian-American soil scientist Rattan Lal gets 2020 World Food Prize

Eminent Indian-American soil scientist Rattan Lal was on Thursday named this years recipient of the World Food Prize for developing and mainstreaming a soil-centric approach to increasing food production that conserves natural resources and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020