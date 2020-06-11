Left Menu
Development News Edition

Packed COVID positive dad’s body all alone: Son

The probe has been launched amid his son’s allegations that he had to pack his father’s body, found coronavirus positive shortly after his death, all alone without any help from medical authorities. The man had to shuttle between three hospitals, including the state-run Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida, before being tested for the COVID-19 at a private facility on June 8, said officials.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-06-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 23:45 IST
Packed COVID positive dad’s body all alone: Son

A probe has been ordered into the death of a 68-year-old man, who had to shuttle between three hospitals to give his sample for a COVID-19 test and return home where he died a few hours later before the result came, an official said on Thursday. The probe has been launched amid his son’s allegations that he had to pack his father’s body, found coronavirus positive shortly after his death, all alone without any help from medical authorities.

The man had to shuttle between three hospitals, including the state-run Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida, before being tested for the COVID-19 at a private facility on June 8, said officials. “He gave his sample around 12.45 pm at the private Sharda Hospital, a dedicated COVID-19 facility, and was found positive for the infection in the report the next day,” sources privy to the development told PTI.

However, the man had to return home in Sector 82 after giving the sample and before its result came as it was difficult for him to wait outside in hot summer, they said. “My father died at 6.05 am the next day,” his son said in a WhatsApp message, circulating on his society’s social media group. “As my father’s test results were still awaited, no one could suggest what to do with the body. As a COVID-19 suspect, no one wanted to come forward to help either,” he said.

He said he could procure his father’s test result only at 5.30 pm, nearly 11 hours after his death, after making a lot of efforts and persuasion, he said. “Subsequently, after endless follow ups, we were given a body bag at 7.30 pm to pack the body ourselves,” he said.

“With no helping hands around, I and my wife wore PPE (personal protective equipment kit) and packed the body with only the ambulance driver pitching in to our help,” he said in his WhatsApp message. "The last rites were performed at 11 pm at the Sector 94 crematorium,” he added.

The government rules stipulate that the body of any COVID-19 positive or a person has to be handled by local administration and packed in a body cover, said officials. Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri on Wednesday had told reporters that the “matter was being looked into” and the “matter would be probed”.

When contacted, Sharda Hospital spokesperson Ajit Kumar told PTI, “We have only followed the Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines and the patient left on his own for home quarantine.” ICMR protocols provide that a person with COVID-19 symptoms has to be first tested and then admitted after the result is found positive, but sent home if it is negative. It also states that asymptomatic people can go home after a test but need to stay quarantined at their residence till the result is not out.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Senior SAIL official dies of cardiac arrest

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Final tests of some COVID-19 vaccines to start next month

The first experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the US is on track to begin a huge study next month to prove if it really can fend off the coronavirus, while hard-hit Brazil is testing a different shot from China. Where to do crucial, late-stage...

ANALYSIS-White Americans turn out for Floyd protests, but will they work for change?

Leslie Batson, a white office administrator from Maryland, joined the thousands of marchers protesting the killing of George Floyd in Washington, D.C., last weekend after her children asked why the family had done nothing about racism.This ...

High level EU-UK talks set for Monday as new deadline looms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold talks with top European Union officials on Monday to try to push forward trade discussions after post-Brexit negotiations ended last week with little sign of progress and a new deadline looming...

Dutch gov't uncovers holiday camps for 'conversion therapy'

By Karolin Schaps AMSTERDAM, June 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In the Netherlands, 15 organisations and individuals offer so-called conversion therapy aiming to make gay people straight, the health ministry said, as it mulls a ban on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020