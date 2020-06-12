Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japanese women bear brunt of recession as pandemic unravels Abe's 'Womenomics'

Asami, 32, a single mother in central Japan, lost her job doing piecework for a plastics company in April after asking for time off to care for her sons, ages 4 and 1. "It was a big shock economically," said Asami, who has yet to receive an application form for the government payment.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 05:20 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 05:20 IST
Japanese women bear brunt of recession as pandemic unravels Abe's 'Womenomics'

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has long made creating jobs for women central to his economic policy, but now women are suffering a bigger share of the pain as the country heads for its worst economic slump since World War Two.

Helped by a worker shortage, female labour participation hit a decade-high of more than 70% under Abe's campaign, often dubbed "Womenomics". The catch: many women lack the job security of male workers, with more than half holding vulnerable part-time, contract or temporary jobs. The number of such "non-regular" workers posted its biggest drop on record in April, declining by 970,000 to 2.02 million. Women accounted for 710,000 of the decline.

That makes women workers "the shock absorber" of the world's third-largest economy, said Mari Miura, a Sophia University political science professor. Only about one in five male workers hold non-regular jobs. Temp worker Miyuki was told in April she would lose her job on a farm-equipment assembly line at the end of the next month, so she quit to take another offer. But that job disappeared too as the coronavirus outbreak ravaged the economy.

She's since found work packing products for a drug company -for half the pay and only through July. Now she's waiting on a 100,000 yen ($935) stimulus payment from the government and has gotten rid of her car to cut expenses. "I want a job," said Miyuki, 53, who, like other workers interviewed, declined to give her last name out of privacy concerns. "No matter how much the government says it will provide financial support, we don't know how long the coronavirus will last."

She said wanted more stable employment, but added, "at my age, it can be tough." 'A BIG SHOCK'

Single mothers, many below the poverty line, are hit hard. Asami, 32, a single mother in central Japan, lost her job doing piecework for a plastics company in April after asking for time off to care for her sons, ages 4 and 1.

"It was a big shock economically," said Asami, who has yet to receive an application form for the government payment. "I can't help but wish support was speedier and more substantial," Asami said. She has since found a job with an employer who promises to be more flexible about childcare.

An extra government budget to be passed soon contains added one-time subsidies for single mothers, but the plight of other women workers has received less attention. "Women are viewed as working to supplement the income of male bread-winners, so even if they lose their jobs, men are viewed as their safety net," said Mieko Takenobu, professor emeritus at Wako University in Tokyo. "Reality is different."

Government support funnelled through companies to protect jobs and income during the slump often fails to reach women in unstable posts, experts say. "There's a huge gap between regular and non-regular workers - those who can work at home and get paid even if productivity drops versus those who get no salary if they don't work," said Chieko Akaishi, the head of the non-profit Single Mothers Forum.

Abe has ended a nationwide state of emergency, but worries persist and an economic recovery will take time. "There will be lots more layoffs," said Naoko Mogi, founder of a Facebook group for single women with non-permanent jobs. ($1 = 106.9100 yen)

(Additional reporting by Ami Miyazaki; Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by David Dolan and Gerry Doyle)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he'll pursue police use-of-force standard

President Donald Trump said Thursday he would pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet current professional standards for the use of force, while accusing Democrats of broadly branding police as the problem. He also...

Sony calls on Spider-Man for PS5 year-end launch

Sony Corp on Friday unveiled more than two dozen titles for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console, including a sequel to its hit Spider-Man title and the latest Gran Turismo racer, as it builds anticipation ahead of the planned year-end launch...

After rebuke, top U.S. general says joining Trump church walk during protests was 'mistake'

The top U.S. military officer on Thursday said he should not have joined President Donald Trump as he walked from the White House to a nearby church for a photo opportunity after authorities cleared the way of protesters using tear gas and ...

What was the cost for the National Guard to deploy in D.C.? Up to $2.6 mln a day

The deployment of thousands of National Guard troops in response to protests on the streets of Washington, endorsed by President Donald Trump and much criticized by the citys mayor, cost the federal government 2.6 million per day at its pea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020