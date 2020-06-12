Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's $94 billion reserve to combat pandemic sparks ire as PM Abe's 'pocket money'

The government has discretion on how to use the money and needs to report to parliament only after the funds are tapped. Such reserves are usually kept small because it is an exception to a constitutional rule that requires budgetary spending to receive prior approval by parliament.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 07:36 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 07:36 IST
Japan's $94 billion reserve to combat pandemic sparks ire as PM Abe's 'pocket money'

A $94 billion emergency fund that can be tapped without parliamentary oversight has been branded Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "pocket money" by opposition lawmakers alarmed at its unprecedented size.

Abe has said the 10 trillion yen ($94 billion) will allow the government to move swiftly to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak - a "once in a century crisis" which has devastated the economy. "We'll report to parliament how we spend the money as needed and at the appropriate time," Abe told parliament on Friday.

But at 20 times the usual sum for a reserve fund - and roughly equal the amount Japan spends on education and defence combined - the fund has even raised questions from the bureaucrats who have discretion on how to spend the money. "It's awful," said a finance ministry official. "It's a huge blank cheque that would leave Japan with a bad precedent," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly.

The fund, part of Japan's second $1.1 trillion economic stimulus package, is set to pass through parliament on Friday. The issue highlights how Abe, pressed with time and under pressure to match massive stimulus deployed by other major economies, has rankled taxpayers with spending that one of the most indebted nations can ill afford.

"Lawmakers of Abe's ruling party wanted a magical wallet and thought they can get one because we're in a crisis," said independent political affairs analyst Atsuo Ito. "Fiscal reform has become a distant goal... The cost of big spending will fall upon the next generation."

Some analysts, however, argue the size is justified given the need to guard against a second wave of infection. "You need huge sums in reserve when you're dealing with so much unpredictability. You need to be ready for emergencies," said Yasuhide Yajima, chief economist at NLI Research Institute.

For an interactive graphic on Japan's budget, click: https://tmsnrt.rs/2ApvKLg CONSTITUTION

Japan typically sets aside reserves of around several hundred billion yen in the annual budget, largely to meet disaster relief and other unexpected costs. The government has discretion on how to use the money and needs to report to parliament only after the funds are tapped.

Such reserves are usually kept small because it is an exception to a constitutional rule that requires budgetary spending to receive prior approval by parliament. Japan has struggled to rein in spending even in good times and is now saddled with the biggest debt among industrialised nations that is twice the size of its $5 trillion economy.

The huge reserve - more than five times the 1.72 trillion yen deployed after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami - has sparked concern that the size could become the norm, rather than an exception. Opposition lawmaker Toranosuke Katayama, a former ruling party heavyweight and among Japan's longest-serving politicians, scolded Abe in parliament over what he saw as breaching the boundaries of parliamentary democracy.

"Budget needs prior parliament approval. That is a core principle of Japan's constitution. What you're doing could violate this principle," he said. "Even when you're making exceptions, you need to set a limit. Otherwise 10 trillion yen could easily turn into 12 trillion yen. That's what I'm worried about."

($1 = 106.7800 yen)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

NZ signs digital economy partnership agreement with Chile and Singapore

New Zealand today signed the first trade agreement to focus on issues solely relating to the digital economy.Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker said the signing of the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement with Chile and Singapor...

Rugby-Savea return to add spice to Hurricanes' showdown with Barrett

All Blacks loose forward Ardie Savea will make his comeback from knee reconstruction surgery on Sunday, adding additional excitement to the Wellington Hurricanes Super Rugby Aotearoa opener against the Auckland Blues. Savea injured his knee...

Govt changing rules around write-offs for tax debt to ease financial stress

The Government is moving to ease financial stress for around 149,000 taxpayers by changing the rules around write-offs for tax debt.Fewer people will have tax bills to pay this year, said Revenue Minister Stuart Nash.Inland Revenues end of ...

Invest in New Zealand Wood Processing prospectus launched

The Government is backing the forest and wood-processing industry to play a major role in New Zealands economic recovery, with the launch of the Invest in New Zealand Wood Processing prospectus to encourage wider local and offshore investme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020