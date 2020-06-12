Australia has eliminated COVID-19 in some parts, says chief medical officer

Australia has eliminated COVID-19 in some parts, says chief medical officerReuters | Sydney | Updated: 12-06-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 08:48 IST
Australia has effectively eliminated COVID-19 in some parts of the country, its chief medical officer said on Friday.
Australia has recorded 38 cases of the novel coronavirus over last week, Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told reporters in Canberra. More than half them are travellers returning from overseas and already quarantined in hotels.