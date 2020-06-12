Left Menu
Development News Edition

Record rise in India virus cases raises fear of return of curbs

Anxious to revive the economy after a nearly 70-day lockdown, the government this week opened most public transport, offices and malls, even though health officials said the country was weeks away from flattening the curve of infections. On Friday, the health ministry said the number of cases had increased by 10,956 from the previous day, with new infections rife in the cities of Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 14:54 IST
Record rise in India virus cases raises fear of return of curbs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India reported a record daily increase of novel coronavirus cases on Friday and became the world's fourth worst-hit country, raising the prospect of the return of a lockdown just days after it was lifted. Anxious to revive the economy after a nearly 70-day lockdown, the government this week opened most public transport, offices, and malls, even though health officials said the country was weeks away from flattening the curve of infections.

On Friday, the health ministry said the number of cases had increased by 10,956 from the previous day, with new infections rife in the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. Dr. V.K.Paul, head of a government task force tackling the outbreak, said there was no quick end in sight.

"Our population is still susceptible, this virus is present, we have contained it, but this fight will go on for months," Paul told a news conference. The new cases took India's total number of infections to 297,535, and it replaced Britain as the fourth worst-affected country, according to Reuter's tallies.

India's death toll reached 8,498, which officials said was small in relation to its 1.3 billion population. Britain has had more than 41,000 deaths. The head of Delhi's Jama Masjid, one of the country's biggest mosques, ordered a halt to congregations until the end of the month.

"What is the point of visiting mosques at a time when the virus is spreading so fast," said the cleric, Syed Ahmed Bukhari said, suggesting other mosques do the same. Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary of the Confederation of All India Traders, said shops may have to close again in the capital, where the number of cases is projected to grow to half a million by the end of July from 32,810 now.

The Supreme Court sought a report from Delhi authorities saying patients faced a "horrendous situation" in packed hospitals. The city needs 80,000 hospital beds by the end of next month. It now has 11,000, the government has said.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Record rise in India virus cases raises fear of return of curbs

India reported a record daily increase of novel coronavirus cases on Friday and became the worlds fourth worst-hit country, raising the prospect of the return of a lockdown just days after it was lifted. Anxious to revive the economy after ...

Indian man who died from heart disease later found to have COVID-19

A 44-year-old Indian man in Singapore, who died of coronary heart disease on June 8, was infected by the coronavirus, the ministry of health has said. The man, who was not identified, developed chest and epigastric pain on May 28 and soug...

Paris police ask shops to close due to risk of disorder at Saturday protest

The Paris police department said it had called for shops and businesses in districts from Republique to Opera to close on Saturday due to risks of public disorder at a demonstration. The police department said on Friday that shops should bo...

C'garh: 2 workers injured in fuel tank blast die in hospital

Two of the four workers injured in a fuel tank explosion at a steel plant in Chhattisgarhs Raigarh district on Wednesday, have succumbed to their injuries at a private hospital here, police said. Kanhaiyalal 59 and Jairam Khalko 35, who had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020