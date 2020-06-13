Brazil court orders JBS meat plant closed for COVID-19 testing

A Brazilian labor court on Friday ordered the closure of a chicken plant owned by the world's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul for 14 days while the company's workforce is tested for COVID-19.

The court upheld an injunction sought by state health authorities ordering all workers to immediately leave the plant located in Trindade do Sul so that they can be in isolation for two weeks and be tested at the company's expense. JBS did not have any immediate comment on the court order.