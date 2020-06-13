Satyendar Jain demands amendments in ICMR guidelines to increase COVID-19 testing

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that the Delhi government cannot flout ICMR guidelines that state certain conditions which are prerequisite for coronavirus tests. "If you want the number of tests conducted for COVID-19 to increase, then ask ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) to change its guidelines. We cannot flout ICMR guidelines that state certain conditions which are prerequisite for tests," Jain told media.

Meanwhile, on videos showing the bad state of affairs in LNJP hospital, Jain said, "Contract employees who made the video were motivated and did it on purpose. They have been suspended." He further said, "Earlier this disease was more spread in America, Spain, Italy and many countries, now it seems India has a turn

As per the update of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 36,824 COVID-19 cases in the national capital, including 22,212 active cases, 13,398 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,214 deaths. (ANI)