Covid-19 fallout: SII signs deal with Astra Zeneca to manufacture vaccines in India

Adar Poonawalla, CEO and Owner, Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday announced that his firm has signed a deal with Astra Zeneca to supply one billion doses of vaccine for low and middle-income countries before the end of 2020 to combat coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 13-06-2020 15:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Adar Poonawalla, CEO and Owner, Serum Institute of India (SII) on Saturday announced that his firm has signed a deal with Astra Zeneca to supply one billion doses of vaccine for low and middle-income countries before the end of 2020 to combat coronavirus. "We finally have a deal signed with @AstraZeneca, to exclusively manufacture their product for India and @gavi countries, up to a billion doses annually. This will ensure supply and access to all Indians," he tweeted.

"Serum Institute of India is delighted to partner with Astra Zeneca in bringing this vaccine to India as well as low and middle-income countries. Over the past 50 years, SII has built significant capability in vaccine manufacturing and supply globally. We will work closely with Astra Zeneca to ensure fair and equitable distribution of the vaccine in these countries," added Poonawalla in a press statement. India's COVID-19 tally on Saturday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

A total of 386 deaths have been reported due to the infection during the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993 including 1,45,779 active cases 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 8,884 deaths. (ANI)

