Soccer-Two positives in latest Premier League coronavirus tests
The Premier League said on Saturday that there two positive test results from their latest round of coronavirus tests of players and staff."The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 11 June and Friday 12 June, 1200 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19.Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 14-06-2020 02:49 IST | Created: 14-06-2020 02:43 IST
The Premier League said on Saturday that there two positive test results from their latest round of coronavirus tests of players and staff. "The Premier League can today confirm that on Thursday 11 June and Friday 12 June 1200 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs," the league said in a statement.
The results continue a trend of low positive results since the return to training last month. The Premier League will return to action on Wednesday with its first games since March when the season was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aston Villa faces Sheffield United and Manchester City take on Arsenal.
- READ MORE ON:
- Premier League
- Aston Villa
- Sheffield United
- Manchester City
- Arsenal
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Soccer-No positive results in latest Premier League coronavirus tests
Soccer-No positive results in latest Premier League coronavirus tests
Villa's Mings says Premier League return driven by finance
Soccer-Premier League clubs can play friendlies before season restart - reports
Premier League to restart with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United on June 17