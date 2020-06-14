Himanta Biswa Sarma diagnosed with kidney stone

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said he has been diagnosed with a kidney stone. Sarma said the stone was detected during an ultrasonography conducted on him after he complained of extreme stomach pain.

"After an episode of extreme pain in stomach, doctors in GMCH have detected a kidney stone measuring 3.76 mm through Ultra Sono Graphy in VUJ position. Taking saline and injections to overcome the pain. Will take rest for the day," the minister tweeted. Sarma has been leading the state's fight against the coronavirus, visiting quarantine centres, hospitals and even monitoring the admission of COVID-19 patients to the medical establishments.