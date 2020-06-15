Tajikistan starts easing COVID-19 restrictions

Tajikistan starts easing COVID-19 restrictionsReuters | Dushanbe | Updated: 15-06-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 13:54 IST
Tajikistan announced on Monday the first easing of restrictions introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, as it allowed malls, bazaars, restaurants, hotels, and other service providers to reopen after a two-month shutdown.
State borders will remain closed, the government said in a statement, and so will mosques and mass transit facilities such as railways. The Central Asian nation bordering China has confirmed 5,035 COVID-19 cases with 50 deaths.
