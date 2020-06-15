Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-How to turn around the UK's coronavirus slump - Sunak's options

REDUCING THE TWO-METRE RULE The government is reviewing its two-metre social distancing rule in England which many employers - especially in the hospitality sector which might reopen in July - say is a big hurdle to getting back up to speed.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-06-2020 17:01 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 16:52 IST
FACTBOX-How to turn around the UK's coronavirus slump - Sunak's options
British finance minister Rishi Sunak (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@RishiSunak)

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is considering a range of measures, from tax cuts to hiring incentives, as he tries to steer the world's fifth-biggest economy towards recovery after its 25% coronavirus crash in March and April. Shops in England reopened on Monday, an important step in a probably slow recovery. Below are some of the options for Sunak, who has already rushed out an estimated 133 billion pounds ($167 billion) of emergency spending and tax cuts.

He is expected to announce new ways of helping the economy later this month or in July followed by a budget statement in the autumn.

REDUCING THE TWO-METRE RULE

The government is reviewing its two-meter social distancing rule in England which many employers - especially in the hospitality sector which might reopen in July - say is a big hurdle to getting back up to speed. Sunak said on Sunday that three-quarters of pubs could reopen with a shorter distance requirement, compared with about one third with a two-meter rule.

But he stressed the government would move "safely and slowly" with any changes.

CUTTING VAT TAX

Britain temporarily cut value-added tax in 2008 during the global financial crisis, and Germany will do the same from July 1 for six months. Sunak suggested he was open to the idea but would first need to see how quickly consumers resumed spending. "Before we have that conversation we need to actually reopen those sectors. There's no point in cutting VAT on a sector that is actually closed," Sunak said.

DOUBLE DOWN ON INVESTMENT Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants to double down on his pre-crisis plans to ramp up public investment in infrastructure, broadband, and training.

Last year Johnson committed to increasing investment spending by 20 billion pounds annually, a figure that has been dwarfed by Britain's response to COVID-19.

HIRING INCENTIVES, SKILLS

Johnson and Sunak say employers need help to hire workers. The Sunday Telegraph newspaper said they were considering an increase in a tax incentive for small firms to hire workers, as well as a suspension of social security payments by employers.

Johnson said this month that he wanted every young person to be guaranteed an apprenticeship. GREEN INCENTIVES

The Confederation of British Industry has urged the government to offer incentives to consumers to buy electric cars and reduce carbon emissions from homes.

MORE TAX CUTS

The CBI has also asked the government to exempt all mid-sized companies from business rates - a property tax - something it did in March for the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors for a year. ($1 = 0.7980 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix in talks to source Indian content; Christopher Nolan movie 'Tenet' to open July 31 and more

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

EPFO launches multi-location online claim settlement facility

Taking a big leap towards ensuring uniform standards of service delivery across the country and optimum utilisation of its workforce during COVID-19 Pandemic, EPFO has recently launched a multi-location claim settlement facility. This facil...

COVID-19 positive TRS MLA in home quarantine

A ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLA, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has gone into home quarantine, official sources said here on Monday. The MLA, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital afterhe tested positiv...

Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri's Sunderbani sector

Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on Monday, army officials said. The ceasefire violations by Pakistan took place at 2.30 pm.The Indian Army is retaliating befitting...

Hundreds gather in Hong Kong to remember protester who fell to his death

Hundreds of Hong Kong people dressed in black and wearing white ribbons gathered on Monday to remember the day last year when a 35-year-old man fell to his death from a shopping mall after unfurling banners against a now-withdrawn extraditi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020