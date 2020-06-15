Singapore to remove most coronavirus restrictions from Friday - govt

Singapore will allow small gatherings and the reopening of restaurants and shops from June 19, its health ministry said on Monday, in a major easing of the city-state's coronavirus restrictions.

Social gatherings of up to five people will be permitted from Friday when the majority of activities resume after more than two months of restrictions. Social distancing requirements will remain in place.

Tiny Singapore has one of the highest infection tallies in Asia, with more than 40,000 cases, because of mass outbreaks in dormitories for its migrant workers. Singapore reopened schools and some businesses earlier this month.