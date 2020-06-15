Left Menu
18-year-old man, senior citizen succumb to coronavirus infection in J&K, toll rises to 62

In the second fatality of the day, a 62-year-old man from Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district passed away at SMHS hospital, the officials said. They said the man was admitted at the hospital on Sunday with sepsis and bilateral pneumonia (infection of both lungs).

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-06-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 18:47 IST
18-year-old man, senior citizen succumb to coronavirus infection in J&K, toll rises to 62

Two COVID-19 patients died in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, including an 18-year-old man who is the youngest in the Union territory to succumb to the infection, taking the number of fatalities due to the coronavirus to 62, officials said. The teenager from Handwara area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district died at SMHS hospital here, the officials said.

He was admitted to the hospital on June 12 as a medico-legal case involving assault, the officials said. They said his swab sample for the novel coronavirus was taken the next day and later returned as positive.

The teenager had serious head injuries besides bilateral pneumonia, the officials said, adding that the patient passed away around 3 am. In the second fatality of the day, a 62-year-old man from Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district passed away at SMHS hospital, the officials said.

They said the man was admitted at the hospital on Sunday with sepsis and bilateral pneumonia (infection of both lungs). His sample for COVID-19 returned as positive and the patient passed away on Monday, the officials said.

With these two deaths, the number of fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 62..

