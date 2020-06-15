Condition of MP Governor Lalji Tandon 'serious yet under control': Hospital bulletin

The condition of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, is "serious yet under control", according to a hospital bulletin. The governor is "under strict supervision of a team of critical care specialists", it said.

Tandon, 85, was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow in the morning of June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever. "...he developed internal abdominal bleeding for which an emergency operation was performed. The operation was successful and he was shifted to ICU under strict supervision of medical experts. On Monday consequent to problems in his lungs, kidney and liver, he has been put on elective ventilator support and is also undergoing dialysis," the hospital said.

"Though his condition is serious, yet under control. He has been kept under strict supervision of a team of critical care specialists," according to the hospital bulletin. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the hospital and enquired about his health on Sunday.