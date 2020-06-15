Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO says 'hypothesis' about cause of China's new virus outbreak needs further testing

State-run newspapers reported that the virus was discovered on chopping boards used for imported salmon at Beijing's Xinfadi market amid worries about a second wave of the pandemic in China. Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies programme, said in a briefing that he would be "reticent" to say that packaging needs to be tested as a result of the new infections.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-06-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 22:25 IST
WHO says 'hypothesis' about cause of China's new virus outbreak needs further testing
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The origins of a new cluster of coronavirus infections in Beijing are uncertain, World Health Organization officials said on Monday, describing the claim that it might have been caused by imports or packaging of salmon as a "hypothesis".

Several districts of the Chinese capital put up security checkpoints, closed schools and ordered people to be tested for the coronavirus on Monday after an unexpected rise in cases linked to the biggest wholesale food market in Asia. State-run newspapers reported that the virus was discovered on chopping boards used for imported salmon at Beijing's Xinfadi market amid worries about a second wave of the pandemic in China.

Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies programme, said in a briefing that he would be "reticent" to say that packaging needs to be tested as a result of the new infections. His comments echoed those of experts earlier on Monday who said the fish itself was unlikely to carry the disease and any link to salmon may have been the result of cross-contamination.

Ryan said the U.N. agency was closely tracking the outbreak, which is worrying given its appearance in a major city like Beijing, and is in close contact with Chinese authorities as they seek to control it. "As we have seen in many countries, the emergence of new clusters ... is always a concern," he said.

"But what we do like to see is an immediate response to that and comprehensive set of measures." There had been more than 100 cases confirmed in the new outbreak but no reported deaths, WHO officials said.

Ryan said he "fully expects" China to publish the genetic sequencing of the virus from the Beijing outbreak when it is ready. Genetic traces have suggested it could have come from Europe. "The finding that this may represent a strain more common in transmission in Europe is important and it may reflect human-to-human transmission more than any other hypotheses," he said.

"But that remains to be seen."

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide at his residence in Mumbai, say reports

Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide in Mumbai

World News Roundup: Putin says Russia will be able to counter hypersonic weapons; Pride events kick off in Shanghai with city-run and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FDA revokes emergency use status of drug touted by Trump for COVID-19

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday revoked its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, the drug championed by U.S. President Donald Trump to stave off the coronavirus. Based on new evidence, the FD...

Pakistan PM clears cricket team's England tour

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved national cricket teams tour of England from the end of this month. The clearance from Imran, also a former Pakistan captain, came when PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani met him in Islamabad and up...

U.S. Supreme Court rejects cases over 'qualified immunity' for police

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear eight cases involving a legal defense called qualified immunity that can be used to shield government officials from lawsuits including seven involving police accused of excessive force or o...

After Shah's directions, Kejriwal govt issues order for CCTV installation in its COVID hospitals

Within hours after Home Minister Amit Shah directing the Chief Secretary of Delhi to install CCTVs in its COVID dedicated hospitals, Kejriwal government issued an order regarding the same. Shah visited Loknayak Jaiprakash Hospital LNJP in D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020