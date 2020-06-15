Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abu Dhabi extends movement ban for additional week

The week-long ban on movement between the cities of al-Ain, al-Dhafra and Abu Dhabi applies as of Tuesday to all residents and nationals of the emirate, the largest and wealthiest member of the United Arab Emirates federation. This is the second time the ban has been extended since it was imposed on June 2.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-06-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 15-06-2020 22:37 IST
Abu Dhabi extends movement ban for additional week
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Abu Dhabi has extended a ban on movement in and out of the emirate and between its major cities by a week to further curb coronavirus infections, state news agency (WAM) reported on Monday. The week-long ban on movement between the cities of al-Ain, al-Dhafra and Abu Dhabi applies as of Tuesday to all residents and nationals of the emirate, the largest and wealthiest member of the United Arab Emirates federation.

This is the second time the ban has been extended since it was imposed on June 2. Abu Dhabi residents will be allowed to move within their cities, excluding the national daily curfew hours, between 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. local time.

Special permits are required for movement for employees in vital sectors, emergency medical cases and all goods delivery and mail services, a tweet by the interior ministry said. Abu Dhabi is the capital of the seven-member UAE federation which has recorded 42,294 coronavirus infections and 289 deaths up to June 14.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Videos

Latest News

Survey of suburban stations in Howrah division to be carried out to ensure COVID-19 safety norms

RPF authorities of Eastern Railway have asked commandants to conduct a detailed survey of all suburban stations in Howrah division and chalk out a plan to ensure compliance of COVID-19 safety norms, in order to prepare for passenger movemen...

Soccer-Champions League 'Final Eight' set to be held in Lisbon - source

UEFA are set to complete the Champions League with a Final Eight tournament held over 10 days in Lisbon, according to a plan which will be presented to their executive committee for ratification on Wednesday.A source with knowledge of discu...

UK "deeply disappointed" by sentence passed on ex-U.S. marine in Russia

Britains Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Monday he was deeply disappointed by Mondays verdict and sentence against Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was convicted of spying for the United States. I have serious reservations about...

Trump announces intent to nominate Indian-American as his envoy to Ethiopia

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced his intent to nominate Indian-American Geeta Pasi as his envoy to Ethiopia. Pasi, 58, is currently the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary State for African Affairs.She has previously served as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020