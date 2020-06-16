Thailand approves $722 mln domestic tourism stimulus as virus hits global travel

Thailand approves $722 mln domestic tourism stimulus as virus hits global travelReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 16-06-2020 11:22 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 11:15 IST
Thailand's cabinet approved on Tuesday a domestic tourism package worth 22.4 billion baht ($722.35 million) to revitalize a key sector hit by the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.
The package will offer incentives for medical personnel and health volunteers as well as the general public to travel in the country, deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek told Reuters. ($1 = 31.01 baht)