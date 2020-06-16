Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine president's wife hospitalized with moderate COVID-19

The wife of Ukraine's President, Olena Zelenska, was hospitalized after contracting coronavirus and her condition was stable, the presidential office said on Tuesday, adding a fresh test of her husband showed he remained negative. Zelenska said last week she had tested positive for coronavirus, while her husband Volodymyr Zelenskiy and their two children had tested negative.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 16-06-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 13:29 IST
Ukraine president's wife hospitalized with moderate COVID-19
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@Matthew_Kupfer)

The wife of Ukraine's President, Olena Zelenska, was hospitalized after contracting coronavirus and her condition was stable, the presidential office said on Tuesday, adding a fresh test of her husband showed he remained negative.

Zelenska said last week she had tested positive for coronavirus, while her husband Volodymyr Zelenskiy and their two children had tested negative. The President also canceled all meetings and visits. "Olena Zelenska's current diagnosis is COVID-19 - bilateral polysegmental pneumonia of moderate severity. (She) Does not require oxygen donation. The condition is stable," the office said in a statement.

It said Olena was isolated and under medical supervision. The new tests of the President and children were negative. Ukraine went into lockdown in March, preventing a massive spread of coronavirus. In late May the government began to ease the restrictions, allowing restaurants, gyms, and public transport to operate. Since June 15, the country resumed air flights to and from the country.

However, in recent days, Ukraine has seen a significant rise in coronavirus cases, which the government attributes to the neglect by citizens of medical steps to contain the infection. "We all confused the mitigation of quarantine measures with the complete abolition of all restrictions that exist in the country," health minister Maksym Stepanov told a televised briefing on Tuesday.

Ukraine reported 32,476 coronavirus cases as of June 16, including 912 deaths.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

German coronavirus smartphone tracing app goes live

Germany sought to mobilize the public on Tuesday to download a new smartphone app that seeks to help break the chain of coronavirus infections, one of several such apps in Europe that governments hope will revive travel and tourism.The new ...

DG of Health suspends compassionate exemptions from managed isolation

Health Minister Dr David Clark says he has required the Director-General of Health to suspend compassionate exemptions from managed isolation, in order to ensure the system is working as intended.It will only be reinstated once the Governme...

Soccer-Serie B side Venezia halt training after positive COVID-19 test

Italian second tier side Venezia have suspended training after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, the club said in a statement. The Serie B side, were are due to visit Pordenone on Saturday in their first match since the thr...

UK unemployment rising 'faster than Great Depression'

The number of people in the UK claiming job-related benefits increased by a monthly 23.3 in May to 2.8 million, according to official figures released Tuesday that likely underestimate the toll on the labour market of the coronavirus lockdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020