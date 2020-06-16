Delhi Health Minister tests negative for COVID-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19. Although the Minister still has a fever, his condition is stable. Amid COVID-19 outbreak, the Minister was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing on Monday.

"Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," read Jain's tweet. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 42,829 as of Monday and the death toll stands at 1,400, as per the Delhi Health Department. (ANI)