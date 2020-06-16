Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Health Minister tests negative for COVID-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19. Although the Minister still has a fever, his condition is stable.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 14:24 IST
Delhi Health Minister tests negative for COVID-19
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19. Although the Minister still has a fever, his condition is stable. Amid COVID-19 outbreak, the Minister was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing on Monday.

"Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," read Jain's tweet. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 42,829 as of Monday and the death toll stands at 1,400, as per the Delhi Health Department. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, oil sell off on second wave fears

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

Videos

Latest News

Moderate quake hits Pakistan's KPK

An earthquake measuring 5.7 hit parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, officials saidNo loss of life or property damage was reported. The tremors were felt in Peshawar, Mansehra, Swat, Dir Lower and Upper, Shangla, Sw...

UP Cabinet approves panel for welfare of workers

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has given its nod to set up a commission for the welfare of workers, said state minister Sidharth Nath Singh here on Tuesday. The minister said the proposal was approved during a Cabinet meeting presided over by Ch...

EU member states agree specs for coronavirus app interoperability

European Union member states have agreed technical standards for interoperability between smartphone apps that track the risk of coronavirus infections, a step that could help revive travel and tourism, the blocs Commission said on Tuesday....

China says asks Canada to investigate pests found in logs

Chinas foreign ministry has asked Canada to investigate pests found in shipments of logs, spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing on Tuesday.The move coincides with strained relations between China and Canada since the arre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020