Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doping-Russia's RUSADA resumes sample collecting after COVID hiatus

The authorities in Moscow, the area worst-affected, on Tuesday started authorizing the holding of sporting events as long as spectators occupy no more than 10% of any venue's capacity. RUSADA was suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in 2015 after WADA found evidence of mass doping in Russian athletics.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:18 IST
Doping-Russia's RUSADA resumes sample collecting after COVID hiatus

Russia's anti-doping agency said on Tuesday it was restarting its collection of samples from athletes after halting testing activity due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. RUSADA, which had suspended testing in late March, said its doping control officers would all be tested for the virus and wear protective gear when coming into contact with athletes.

Russia has the third-highest number of infections in the world with more than half a million cases, something the authorities have attributed to a huge testing programme that has seen more than 15 million tests carried out so far. The authorities in Moscow, the area worst-affected, on Tuesday started authorizing the holding of sporting events as long as spectators occupy no more than 10% of any venue's capacity.

RUSADA was suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in 2015 after WADA found evidence of mass doping in Russian athletics. The agency was conditionally reinstated as Russia's recognised anti-doping body in September 2018, but it was declared non-compliant late last year after WADA found Moscow had provided it with doctored laboratory data.

Russia has appealed a four-year ban on its athletes competing at major international sporting events under their flag as punishment for that alteration of laboratory data. Its case will be heard by the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in November.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin look fabulous in Crash Landing on You’s set, more on Season 2’s release

Is Song Joong-Ki dating a lawyer? Know more on his projects Bogota, Space Sweepers

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

Entertainment News Roundup: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput found dead; Hong Kong's Disneyland to reopen on June 18 after coronavirus break and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

NMDC s PAT down by 76 per cent at Rs 351 Cr in Q4

Hyderabad, June 16 PTI NMDC Limiteds consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended March 31 was down by 76 per cent to Rs 351.31 crore following a drop of one million tonnes of production and 0.55 million tonnes of sales in March 2020...

JK HC quashes PSA against NC leader Ali Mohammad Sagar, says his lawyer

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has quashed the Public Safety Act against National Conference General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar who was detained after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, his lawyer Shariq Reyaz and party leader Om...

Coronavirus tracing app a test for privacy-minded Germany

Germany launched a coronavirus tracing app Tuesday that officials say is so secure even government ministers can use it, though developers acknowledge it isnt perfect yet. Smartphone apps have been touted as a high-tech tool in the effort t...

On late evening and night of Jun 15, there was a violent face-off as a result of attempt by China to unilaterally change status quo: MEA.

On late evening and night of Jun 15, there was a violent face-off as a result of attempt by China to unilaterally change status quo MEA....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020