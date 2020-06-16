Left Menu
Fringe groups hijack peaceful health workers protest, says Paris police

A second video on social media, the provenance of which Reuters could not verify, showed protesters, their faces covered by masks, pushing a white van up to the car before smashing its windows.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 19:44 IST
Fringe groups hijacked a peaceful health workers protest in Paris on Tuesday, Paris police said, overturning at least one car and hurling projectiles at police lines.

Shortly afterwards, riot police formed up one side of the Invalides esplanade and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. Firefighters extinguished a bin that had been set alight. "Violent groups are trying to disrupt a peaceful protest by healthcare workers," the Paris police prefecture said in a Tweet.

Embedded in the tweet was video footage of several protesters pushing an overturned car into the middle of a cobbled avenue. A second video on social media, the provenance of which Reuters could not verify, showed protesters, their faces covered by masks, pushing a white van up to the car before smashing its windows.

