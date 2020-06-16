Italy reports 34 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 210 new cases

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 34 on Tuesday, against 26 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases declined to 210 from 303 on Monday. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 34,405, the agency said, the fourth highest in the world after those of the United States, Britain and Brazil.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 237,500, the seventh highest global tally. The northern region of Lombardy, where the outbreak was first identified, remains by far the worst affected of Italy's 20 regions, accounting for 143 of the 210 new cases reported on Tuesday.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 24,569 from 25,909 the day before. There were 177 people in intensive care on Tuesday, down from 207 on Monday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 178,526 were declared recovered against 177,010 a day earlier.

The agency said 2.892 million people had been tested for the virus as of Tuesday against 2.864 million on Monday, out of a population of around 60 million.