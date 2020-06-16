Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria's Lagos state suspends plans to reopen places of worship

Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos has suspended plans to reopen places of worship after a review of the new coronavirus outbreak, the state governor said on Tuesday."We will not be proceeding with the opening of the places of worship," Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu told journalists, adding the closures would be effective until further notice. Sanwo-Olu said the decision followed a review of the outbreak in the state.

Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 16-06-2020 23:26 IST | Created: 16-06-2020 23:00 IST
Nigeria's Lagos state suspends plans to reopen places of worship

Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos has suspended plans to reopen places of worship after a review of the new coronavirus outbreak, the state governor said on Tuesday. Earlier this month Nigeria's government said places of worship, which the government ordered to close in March to halt the spread of the highly infectious virus, could reopen. It said each state would decide the terms on which its places of worship would reopen.

Christianity and Islam are widely practised in Lagos, as in the rest of Nigeria. Places of worship were due to open from June 19. "We will not be proceeding with the opening of the places of worship," Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu told journalists, adding the closures would be effective until further notice.

Sanwo-Olu said the decision followed a review of the outbreak in the state. "Our review indicted that we needed to suspend that attempt at opening," he said.

Lagos State, whose capital city of 20 million inhabitants bears the same name, is the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria. The country that has recorded 16,658 confirmed cases and 424 deaths. A month-long lockdown in Lagos was eased in early May but authorities have expressed concern that many people are not observing rules to remain 2 metres from others, wear a mask in public and not gather in groups of 20 or more.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

Ashoka Buildcon Q4 PAT up 68 pc at Rs 164 cr

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Las Vegas will host 2021 Pro Bowl

The 2021 Pro Bowl will be held at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas next January, the NFL announced Tuesday. The Pro Bowl has been held the past four years at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. It will be hosted by the Las Vegas Ra...

Elephant dies in West Bengal after coming in contact with live wire

An elephant died after coming in contact with a live wire, illegally connected to a nearby power source near Marakhata beat in Alipurduar district on Tuesday, a top forest official said. The 40-year old adult makhna male elephant without ...

Pak rejects India's statement on the arrest of two Indian High Commission officials

Pakistan on Tuesday rejected the baseless allegations by India over the arrest of two Indian High Commission officials here for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident. The two officials were later released by the police on Mond...

Trump signs executive order on police reforms

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order encouraging police departments to adopt best practices and highest professional standards amid calls for police reforms following nationwide protests over the brutal killing of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020