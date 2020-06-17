Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 drugs are easily implementable in SA: Dr Zweli Mkhize

The Recovery Trial, based at Oxford University, published results on the therapeutic merits of low dose dexamethasone, which are extremely promising, the Health Department said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 17-06-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 13:53 IST
COVID-19 drugs are easily implementable in SA: Dr Zweli Mkhize
“It is used in allergic reactions, asthma and other conditions where the inflammatory component of the disease needs to be controlled for better outcomes,” said Mkhize. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

As the number of COVID-19 cases increase to 76 334, the Health Department says it is pleased about the results of the affordable life-saving drug used to treat critically ill COVID-19 patients.

The Recovery Trial, based at Oxford University, published results on the therapeutic merits of low dose dexamethasone, which are extremely promising, the Health Department said.

According to Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, the drugs are also "easily implementable" in South Africa.

"Dexamethasone is a well-known and widely used steroid, which has potent anti-inflammatory properties.

"It is used in allergic reactions, asthma and other conditions where the inflammatory component of the disease needs to be controlled for better outcomes," said Mkhize.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has welcomed the initial clinical trial and said they are looking forward to the full data analysis in the coming days.

"For patients on ventilators, the treatment was shown to reduce mortality by about one third, and for patients requiring only oxygen, mortality was cut by about one fifth," according to preliminary findings shared with WHO.

The agency said the benefit is only visible in seriously ill COVID-19 patients and not those with milder disease.

"This is the first treatment to be shown to reduce mortality in patients with COVID-19 requiring oxygen or ventilator support.

"This is great news and I congratulate the Government of the UK, the University of Oxford and the many hospitals and patients in the UK who have contributed to this lifesaving scientific breakthrough," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

Meanwhile, SA recorded 57 more COVID-19 related deaths, of which 44 are from the Western Cape, nine from the Eastern Cape and four from KwaZulu-Natal, bringing the total death toll to 1 625.

The Western Cape, with the highest infection rate, has 45 357 cases, followed by Gauteng with 13 032, the Eastern Cape with 11 039 and KwaZulu-Natal with 4 048.

The North West has 1 281, Free State 578, Limpopo 391, Mpumalanga 343, Northern Cape 211 and 63 are still unallocated.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong shares edge higher amid caution over fresh virus cases in China, U.S.

Hong Kong shares ended slightly higher on Wednesday, as investors remained cautious that a resurgence in new coronavirus cases in China and the United States could slow down global economic recovery. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng ind...

All parties will support any decision PM takes, but he should tell what went wrong in Ladakh: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said that all parties would support any decision taken by Prime Minister in connection with China but added that the PM should first reveal the truth behind the death of 20 Army personnel in the vio...

Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and others lead support to theatre staff amid COVID-19 crisis

Actors Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Bedi, and Makarand Deshpande are among the popular names from the film industry to join a fundraising campaign in support of the theatre communityZee Theatre has partnered with Give India Foundation t...

Lufthansa: Implementation of bailout deal not guaranteed

German flagship carrier Lufthansa said on Tuesday that the implementation of its bailout deal had not been secured and it might need to apply for creditor protection proceedings around the time of its extraordinary general meeting. The stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020