Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU proposes emergency leeway on gene engineering rules for coronavirus vaccines

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to temporarily relax rules on trials of drugs involving genetically engineered organisms as an emergency measure to speed the development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-06-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 15:15 IST
EU proposes emergency leeway on gene engineering rules for coronavirus vaccines
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to temporarily relax rules on trials of drugs involving genetically engineered organisms as an emergency measure to speed the development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus. The proposal is part of a wider EU strategy, which also includes investing around 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) for the advance purchase of vaccines under development, in a bid to secure enough doses for the bloc as it fears lagging behind the United States and China.

European countries have more stringent rules about research involving genetically modified organisms (GMOs) than in many other parts of the world. Reuters already reported last week that the EU's executive Commission was considering easing those rules for COVID vaccines. A Commission document published on Wednesday confirmed the new proposal. It would reduce member states' power to impose extra requirements on drugmakers when they conduct clinical trials on medicines and vaccines containing or consisting of GMOs.

The proposal, which needs to be backed by EU governments and lawmakers, would be valid only during the COVID-19 emergency. EU officials said many promising vaccines under development against the new coronavirus could face delays in European trials if rules were not relaxed. EU countries now impose extra requirements on vaccines and drugs containing GMOs, under rules that also cover the publicly sensitive area of GMO crops.

In Italy and France, for example, treatments must receive authorization from the government environment or research departments, as well as from health and drug authorities. Unless changed, the legal framework would be "likely to cause a significant delay, particularly for multi-center clinical trials in several member states", the commission document said.

Candidate COVID-19 vaccines are being trialed in several countries to increase the efficacy of the trials. The Commission is also proposing laxer rules on language and packaging requirements for medicines and vaccines to facilitate their quick distribution during the pandemic. ($1 = 0.8881 euros)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Def minister gave impression that de-escalation was smooth; leadership must answer: Moily

The national leadership must explain how the situation at the India-China border in eastern Ladakh deteriorated to the extent of a violent clash, Congress leader M Veerappa Moily said on Wednesday, alleging that the Defence Minister gave th...

EU proposes emergency leeway on gene engineering rules for coronavirus vaccines

The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to temporarily relax rules on trials of drugs involving genetically engineered organisms as an emergency measure to speed the development of a vaccine against the new coronavirus. The proposal i...

Cycling-French label Paule Ka to sponsor Bigla-Katusha team

French fashion label Paule Ka will become Bigla-Katushas main sponsor from next month until the end of 2024, the Swiss womens cycling team said on Wednesday. The team will seek World Tour elite status for the 2021 season onwards, Continenta...

Kerala CM expresses deepest condolences to families of martyred soldiers

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has expressed deepest condolences to the families of martyred soldiers during a standoff in the Galwan valley. Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor also sympathised with the slain Indian army personnel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020