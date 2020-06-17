Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Artificial crowd noise a rebuke to fans, supporters groups say

Football supporters groups from around Europe have criticised attempts to liven up matches in empty stadiums by using artificial crowd noise, describing it as a rebuke to match-going fans. "Augmented reality technology, pre-recorded chants, and other forms of artificial support represent a rebuke to match-going fans," it said.

Reuters | Bern | Updated: 17-06-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 17:31 IST
Soccer-Artificial crowd noise a rebuke to fans, supporters groups say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Football supporters groups from around Europe have criticized attempts to liven up matches in empty stadiums by using artificial crowd noise, describing it as a rebuke to match-going fans. The fans said that the recent return of football following the coronavirus stoppage, with matches behind closed doors, had shown that supporters were "the lifeblood of the game" and their contribution should be recognized by leagues and clubs.

"We have significant concerns regarding attempts by broadcasters to replace or imitate the unique atmosphere produced by fans," said the statement by the umbrella group Football Supporters Europe, which was also signed by 26 fan groups from one dozen European countries. "Augmented reality technology, pre-recorded chants, and other forms of artificial support represent a rebuke to match-going fans," it said. "The absence of fans cannot be compensated for by a computer simulation aimed at the amusement of television audiences."

Some broadcasters, such as Germany's Sky, have given viewers to option of watching games with artificial crowd noise while in some countries, such as Hungary, crowd noise has been piped into the stadiums themselves. The supporters also demanded greater participation in discussions over football's future "including the necessary overhaul of governance structures and financial regulations."

"There can be no return to normal," it said. "Lasting change is needed to make the game sustainable from top to bottom, and fans stand ready to play a part in shaping that change."

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Killing of Army personnel in Ladakh extremely sad, shocking: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday called the killing of 20 Indian Army personnel including a Colonel during a standoff with Chinese troops in Galwan valley, Ladakh as extremely sad and shocking. She also urged the centre to ta...

Civil hospital in Aurangabad to add 30 beds

The capacity of CivilHospital at Aurangabad in Maharashtra will go up to 200 byJune end, a senior official said on WednesdayThe hospital is a dedicated COVID-19 treatmentfacilitySymptomatic patients are being treated here. Weearlier had a c...

Qatar Airways won't take new aircraft in 2020 or 2021, CEO says

Qatar Airways will not take any new planes ordered from Boeing or Airbus in 2020 or 2021, chief executive Akbar al-Baker said on Wednesday, adding there would be a knock-on effect to future deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.Qatar Airw...

The Sports School joins hands with NBA Basketball School

The Sports School, in partnership with India On Track IOT, has joined hands with NBA Basketball School, the worlds premier basketball development programme. NBA Basketball School was started to introduce tuition-based basketball development...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020