Scores of flights to and from Beijing were cancelled, schools shut and some neighbourhoods blocked off as officials ramped up efforts to contain a coronavirus outbreak that has fanned fears of wider contagion. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE * Britain's health minister on Wednesday hailed the use of a steroid called dexamethasone for treating coronavirus patients as the best news so far of the outbreak.

* Germany's smartphone app to help trace coronavirus infections has been downloaded 6.5 million times in the first 24 hours since its launch, the CEO of software company SAP said on Wednesday. * Russia on Wednesday reported 7,843 new cases of the coronavirus, its lowest daily caseload registered since April 30, pushing the nationwide total to 553,301.

* Access to credit in the Polish economy could be limited by the coronavirus crisis, but the risks of a crunch have been lessened by actions already taken, the central bank said. AMERICAS

* New coronavirus infections hit record highs in six U.S. states on Tuesday, marking a rising tide of cases for a second consecutive week as most states moved forward with reopening their economies. * The Trump administration said it would extend existing restrictions on non-essential travel at land ports of entry with Canada and Mexico.

* Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said he had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, is receiving treatment and will work remotely and through his aides. * Mexico went into the coronavirus outbreak insisting it would beat the pandemic without mass testing, but with deaths surging as it prepares to exit lockdown, the strategy looks increasingly untenable.

* Japanese researchers confirmed the presence of the coronavirus in wastewater plants, a finding that could serve as a signal for future outbreaks. * Delhi's local health minister checked into hospital and was being tested for the coronavirus as India reported more than 10,500 new infections.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israel signed an agreement with Moderna Inc for the future purchase of its potential vaccine should the company succeed in its development.

* Nigeria's commercial hub Lagos has suspended plans to reopen places of worship after a review of the new outbreak, the state governor said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Shares in Japanese generic drug maker Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical Co, whose products include steroid drug dexamethasone, jumped nearly 5% on Wednesday after trial results showed it helped reduce death rates of COVID-19 patients. * A cheap and widely used steroid called dexamethasone has become the first drug shown to be able to save the lives of COVID-19 patients in what scientists said is a "major breakthrough" in the coronavirus pandemic.

* U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is narrowing its list of promising experimental coronavirus vaccines to about seven from 14, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said. * China National Biotec Group said its experimental vaccine has triggered antibodies in clinical trials and the company plans late-stage human trials in foreign countries.

ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Europe's shares added to their best gains in almost a month as safety plays lost their lustre on Wednesday, with hopes of a rapid economic recovery standing firm against a resurgence of global coronavirus cases.

* Worries about the deepening impact of the coronavirus kept Japanese business confidence depressed in June, as firms braced for a prolonged global economic downturn, the Reuters Tankan survey showed on Wednesday. * China's meat importers fear clearing delays and a hit to demand after one of the country's major ports started requiring COVID-19 tests for all meat and seafood containers to prevent contamination from the coronavirus that causes the disease.

* Japan's oil imports slumped in May to the lowest in almost three decades, official figures showed on Wednesday, as the coronavirus outbreak hit demand for crude and fuel.