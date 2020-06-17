Left Menu
Sweden will from June 30 lift its advice against non-essential travel to 10 European countries, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.Its previous advice, initially published on March 14 and then extended on May 13 to cover the period through to July 15, was against non-essential travel to all countries.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 17-06-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 19:43 IST
Sweden to lift travel curbs to 10 European countries from June 30
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sweden will from June 30 lift its advice against non-essential travel to 10 European countries, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. The countries are Greece, Croatia, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Slovenia, France, Iceland, Belgium, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

"For other countries, the advice (against non-essential travel) still applies. Countries outside the EU and Schengen will be extended to Aug. 31," Foreign Minister Ann Linde told a news conference. Its previous advice, initially published on March 14 and then extended on May 13 to cover the period through to July 15, was against non-essential travel to all countries.

