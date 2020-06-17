Left Menu
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests COVID-19 positive: Official

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to a hospital here following high fever, a senior official said. The minister was tested again today after 24 hours of the first test," a senior official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 20:27 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests COVID-19 positive: Official

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to a hospital here following high fever, a senior official said. The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in the early hours of Tuesday and was administered a test for the novel coronavirus infection that morning, for which he tested negative.

"He still has fever. The minister was tested again today after 24 hours of the first test," a senior official said. This time, he tested positive, the official said.

Doctors at the RGSSH said his condition is "stable" but he has been again put on oxygen support..

