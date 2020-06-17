Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-ECB to release 35.7 million pounds to help counties, clubs hit by COVID

Cricket has been suspended since March and the ECB had initially announced a 61 million-pound aid package to help the game withstand the financial impact of the shutdown which has delayed the start of the English season. The ECB said 30.2 million pounds would be made available to First-Class Counties (FCCs) and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in August while 5.5 million pounds will go to County Cricket Boards (CCBs) for the recreational game.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 21:34 IST
Cricket-ECB to release 35.7 million pounds to help counties, clubs hit by COVID
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday approved an additional financial package of 35.7 million pounds ($44.71 million) to support the professional and recreational game which have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cricket has been suspended since March and the ECB had initially announced a 61 million-pound aid package to help the game withstand the financial impact of the shutdown which has delayed the start of the English season.

The ECB said 30.2 million pounds would be made available to First-Class Counties (FCCs) and the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in August while 5.5 million pounds will go to County Cricket Boards (CCBs) for the recreational game. The funds were due to be paid to counties for the inaugural season of The Hundred competition, which was pushed back to 2021 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"It is the ECB's responsibility to protect the whole game's future during the financial uncertainty we face as a sport," ECB CEO Tom Harrison said in a statement. "It remains our priority to get cricket started again this summer... and we will continue to work with government to try and do in a way that keeps people safe but that limits the ongoing impact of this crisis on our game."

England are scheduled to play West Indies in a three-test series from July 8 with all matches to be held behind closed doors. ($1 = 0.7984 pounds)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

EU says Trump move against international court "unacceptable"

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmation, production updates, what we know so far

Devdiscourse's Facebook page hacked by unidentified group of hackers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Women's, men's tennis tours to resume in August

The womens and mens professional tennis tours have issued what they are calling provisional calendars that would resume sanctioned competition in August after being suspended since early March because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The WTA said ...

Psychiatric social counselling services for health care workers of Delhi govt

Psychiatric social counselling services will be available through tele-counselling for doctors, nurses, other health care workers and all other frontline workers fighting Covid-19 pandemic, under the aegis of Delhi government. This came aft...

Coronavirus cases in Florida, Arizona spike after record-setting day in six states

Coronavirus cases spiked in Arizona and Florida on Wednesday, a day after those states and four others reported record daily increases of new infections.Florida reported over 2,600 new cases on Wednesday and Arizona more than 1,800 - the se...

PM Modi should have discussed how centre could help states overcome hardships after lockdown: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have discussed how the centre could help states overcome hardships after the lockdown in his meeting with the Chief Ministers. How Centre will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020