Delhi govt threatens salary freeze, action against health staff for ‘unauthorised’ absence

The Delhi Health Department Wednesday said, "most" of its staff are not reporting for duty "unauthorisedly", and threatened salary freeze and disciplinary action if they don't turn up by Thursday. According to an official order, home-quarantine will be considered only for those officials who furnish medical report of having tested positive for COVID-19. "It has been observed that most of the staff working in the Department of Health & Family Welfare are not reporting for duties and are absenting themselves unauthorisedly without any reason or intimation. "All the staff are directed to report for duties immediately by tomorrow, failing which their salaries will be stopped and disciplinary action as deemed fit shall be initiated without any further notice," the order said. The order issued by SM Ali, Special Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Delhi, further says, "Only those officials will be considered for home quarantine who will furnish the test report of having tested positive." The order comes in the backdrop of a massive increase in coronavirus cases in the national capital.