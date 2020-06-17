1,359 new COVID-19 cases found in Mumbai; 77 more die

With 1,359 new cases of COVID-19, the tally in Mumbai rose to 61,501 on Wednesday, while 77 fresh deaths took the toll to 3,242, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A BMC release said 298 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 31,338.

According to the civic body, the number of active patients in the city stood at 26,921, while 716 new suspected coronavirus patients were admitted in hospitals. The BMC said out of the 77 deaths, 53 patients had co-morbidities.

Meanwhile, the number of sealed buildings, in which one or more COVID-19 patients have been found, in the city has gone past the 5,000-mark. At present, the city has 5,205 such sealed buildings, according to the BMC release.

The civic body said the city, the worst-hit by the pandemic in Maharashtra, has 834 containment zones, largely in slums and chawls. According to the BMC, it has done 2,69,608 COVID-19 tests until now.

It said the overall growth rate of the disease in the city is 2.43 per cent and in three wards -- namely R-Central, R-North and R-South - the expansion rate is over 4 per cent. PTI KK RSY RSY