Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 death toll reaches 26 in U'khand

One more Covid-19 patient died in Uttarakhand on Wednesday taking the pandemic toll to 26 while the state's tally of positive cases rose to 2,023 with the detection of 81 infected people. This takes the total number of coronavirus-infected people to 2,023 out of which 1,254 have been cured and discharged, it said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-06-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 17-06-2020 23:36 IST
COVID-19 death toll reaches 26 in U'khand

One more Covid-19 patient died in Uttarakhand on Wednesday taking the pandemic toll to 26 while the state's tally of positive cases rose to 2,023 with the detection of 81 infected people. An 18-year-old COVID -19 patient died at Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Hospital on Wednesday. He had returned from Delhi recently, a state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 81 new coronavirus cases were reported from all over the state on Wednesday. They included 35 from Dehradun, 14 from Almora and nine from Tehri districts. This takes the total number of coronavirus-infected people to 2,023 out of which 1,254 have been cured and discharged, it said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

London producer Mackintosh shuts down 'Hamilton' and other top shows until 2021

Shows including Hamilton and Les Miserables will not return to the London stage until 2021, producer Cameron Mackintosh said on Wednesday, blaming uncertainty over when the British government would lift social distancing measures. Theatres,...

Sudan extends lockdown in Khartoum state to June 29

Sudan has extended a lockdown in the state of Khartoum to June 29 as it tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, its Security and Defence Council said on Wednesday. Khartoum state, including the capital, is the Arab African cou...

Two arrested for snatching woman's purse

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a woman dentist in central Delhis Patel Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Shahil Khan 22 and Mohammed Gulab 22, both residents of Pandav Nagar, they said. ...

Get corona negative certificate to appear for ICSE, ISC exams, city school asks students

A reputed private school of Kolkata on Wednesday asked the parents of those students, who would appear for the remaining ICSE and ISC examinations in July, to get coronavirus negative certificates for their wards. The Council for the Indian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020