COVID-19 death toll reaches 26 in U'khand

One more Covid-19 patient died in Uttarakhand on Wednesday taking the pandemic toll to 26 while the state's tally of positive cases rose to 2,023 with the detection of 81 infected people. An 18-year-old COVID -19 patient died at Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Hospital on Wednesday. He had returned from Delhi recently, a state health department bulletin said.

Meanwhile, 81 new coronavirus cases were reported from all over the state on Wednesday. They included 35 from Dehradun, 14 from Almora and nine from Tehri districts. This takes the total number of coronavirus-infected people to 2,023 out of which 1,254 have been cured and discharged, it said.