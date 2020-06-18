Left Menu
Development News Edition

New French coronavirus deaths fall, infections rise

The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 28 to 29,575 on Wednesday, a figure more in line with the current trend after a spike in deaths on Tuesday due to the inclusion of weekly data for nursing homes. Yet the number of new confirmed cases of the virus was at a four-day high of 458, at 158,174, and slightly above the daily average of 434 seen over the last seven days.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 00:03 IST
New French coronavirus deaths fall, infections rise

The number of people who died from coronavirus infection in France rose by 28 to 29,575 on Wednesday, a figure more in line with the current trend after a spike in deaths on Tuesday due to the inclusion of weekly data for nursing homes.

Yet the number of new confirmed cases of the virus was at a four-day high of 458, at 158,174, and slightly above the daily average of 434 seen over the last seven days. On Tuesday, the death toll was up by 111 but that figure included 73 fatalities in nursing homes. If only hospital deaths are taken in account, the average daily increase stands at 26.

The ministry said that the number of people in hospital for COVID-19 infections fell by 268 to 10,267 and the number of people in intensive care fell by 48 to 772. Both numbers have been on a downtrend for about 10 weeks.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; China postpones Beidou satellite launch over technical problem and more

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Health News Roundup: Steroid drug hailed as 'breakthrough' for seriously ill COVID-19 patients; Honduran president says he is infected with coronavirus and more

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Germany bans big events until October despite COVID decline

Germany will extend a ban on large events until at least the end of October to try to avoid a new wave of coronavirus infections, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.After speaking with the premiers of Germanys 16 states, she urged p...

London producer Mackintosh shuts down 'Hamilton' and other top shows until 2021

Shows including Hamilton and Les Miserables will not return to the London stage until 2021, producer Cameron Mackintosh said on Wednesday, blaming uncertainty over when the British government would lift social distancing measures. Theatres,...

Sudan extends lockdown in Khartoum state to June 29

Sudan has extended a lockdown in the state of Khartoum to June 29 as it tries to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, its Security and Defence Council said on Wednesday. Khartoum state, including the capital, is the Arab African cou...

Two arrested for snatching woman's purse

Two men were arrested for allegedly robbing a woman dentist in central Delhis Patel Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Shahil Khan 22 and Mohammed Gulab 22, both residents of Pandav Nagar, they said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020