Kazakhstan to tighten COVID-19 restrictions as outbreak worsens

Kazakhstan to tighten COVID-19 restrictions as outbreak worsensReuters | Almaty | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 12:17 IST
Kazakhstan will close shopping malls, markets and parks in major cities on June 20-21 and make additional hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients, the Central Asian nation's government said on Thursday.
The government said the restrictions were needed due to a worsening of the outbreak there. It also ordered all provinces of the country to broaden their coronavirus testing.
