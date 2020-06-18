Left Menu
Kazakhstan to tighten COVID-19 restrictions as outbreak worsens

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 12:17 IST
Kazakhstan to tighten COVID-19 restrictions as outbreak worsens

Kazakhstan will close shopping malls, markets and parks in major cities on June 20-21 and make additional hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients, the Central Asian nation's government said on Thursday.

The government said the restrictions were needed due to a worsening of the outbreak there. It also ordered all provinces of the country to broaden their coronavirus testing.

