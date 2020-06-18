Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK says China and Russia trying to exploit coronavirus crisis

The United Kingdom said on Thursday that China, Russia and Iran were looking to exploit weaknesses shown by the coronavirus outbreak, amid suggestions Beijing had used the crisis to push through new security legislation for Hong Kong. "Coronavirus and the challenges that it has created has created an opportunity or a perceived opportunity for various different state and non-state actors through cyber, through other means," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2020 12:27 IST
UK says China and Russia trying to exploit coronavirus crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Kingdom said on Thursday that China, Russia, and Iran were looking to exploit weaknesses shown by the coronavirus outbreak, amid suggestions Beijing had used the crisis to push through new security legislation for Hong Kong.

"Coronavirus and the challenges that it has created has created an opportunity or a perceived opportunity for various different state and non-state actors through cyber, through other means," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News. "I think we've seen it in relation to Hong Kong, I think some people are arguing - it's difficult to glean whether it is true or not that this is something, the national security legislation that is being put forward, is being done at a time when the world's attention has been on coronavirus," he said.

Governments across the world have been severely strained by the coronavirus outbreak, seen as the biggest public health crisis since the 1918 influenza outbreak. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly blamed China for the outbreak. China and Russia have repeatedly denied that they are seeking to exploit the West and say that many of the allegations indicate anti-Chinese or anti-Russia hysteria.

"We certainly know Russia is engaged systematically in misinformation and propaganda, through cyber and other ways. Others engage in the same too, China and Iran, but I don't think it had any outcome on the electoral process in the UK," Raab said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Baby dragons take their bow in a Slovenian cave; Fossils from Mongolia, Argentina show some dinosaurs and more

Mindhunter Season 3 won’t end the series, Why fans should keep hope for Season 5

Mayors of central European capitals call for tougher EU climate goals

Kung Fu Panda 4 is under production, why Kung Fu Panda 5 & 6 have huge possibilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Hospitality sector embraces technology as COVID-19 forces a paradigm shift

The industry has been drastically impacted and irreversibly changed due to the fallout of this pandemic, which is forcing the hospitality sector to follow social distancing as opposed to the core beliefs of close-proximity hospitality on wh...

Immersive technologies during and after COVID-19

The ARVR industry is experiencing both positive and negative impacts as a result of the COVID-19 crisis....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal's parliament approves new map including territory controlled by India

The upper house of Nepals parliament approved a new map for the country on Thursday including land controlled by India, in a row that has strained ties between the South Asian neighbours.India, which controls the region a slice of land in...

Road To 20: Abhishek Bachchan remembers three special films from 2006

Sharing another set of anecdotes as a part of his RoadTo20 series, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Thursday remembered three of his most special films that released in the year 2006. Bachchan, who will complete 20 years in the Indian cinema by t...

President Trump says police treated unfairly

President Donald Trump weighed in on the shooting of Rashard Brooks and the Atlanta police officer charged Wednesday with felony murder during an interview on Fox NewsTrump said you cant resist a police officer and said he heard an explanat...

Turkey says it hits 500 Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq

Turkish forces have hit more than 500 Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq as part of an operation in the region against the Kurdistan Workers Party PKK, the Defence Ministry said on Thursday. Turkish warplanes struck PKK targets in va...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020